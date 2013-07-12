Europa League photos 12 Jul 2013 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/23286038 Read more about sharing. Poul Mikkelsen takes evasive action as Linfield striker Peter Thompson heads on goal in the Windsor Park encounter against Faroe Islands team IF Fuglafjordur IF Fuglafjordur's Hogni Madsen challenges Blues midfielder Jamie Mulgrew A delighted Michael Gault celebrates after heading Linfield in front Jamie Mulgrew fires past IF Fuglafjordur keeper Jakup Mikkelsen to score Linfield's second goal in the 3-0 win and 5-0 aggregate victory Glentoran midfielder David Howland contests a high ball with KR Reykjavik's Jonas Saevarsson at the sunny Oval Glentoran's Jay Magee shows his disappointment after the hosts miss a chance against KR Reykjavik KR Reykjavick's Gary Martin shields the ball from Glens midfielder Richard Clarke KR Reykjavick celebrate after Jonas Saevarsson scores the first of his two goals against Glentoran in the 3-0 victory, which followed a scoreless draw in Iceland Crusaders midfielder Chris Morrow battles for possession with Rosenborg's Mike Jensen in Trondheim John Chibuke celebrates after scoring past Crusaders keeper Sean O'Neill in Rosenborg's 7-2 victory and 9-2 aggregate win