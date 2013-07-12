Europa League photos

Poul Mikkelsen takes evasive action as Linfield striker Peter Thompson heads on goal in the Windsor Park encounter against Faroe Islands team IF Fuglafjordur
Poul Mikkelsen takes evasive action as Linfield striker Peter Thompson heads on goal in the Windsor Park encounter against Faroe Islands team IF Fuglafjordur
IF Fuglafjordur's Hogni Madsen challenges Blues midfielder Jamie Mulgrew
IF Fuglafjordur's Hogni Madsen challenges Blues midfielder Jamie Mulgrew
A delighted Michael Gault celebrates after heading Linfield in front
A delighted Michael Gault celebrates after heading Linfield in front
Jamie Mulgrew fires past IF Fuglafjordur keeper Jakup Mikkelsen to score Linfield's second goal in the 3-0 win and 5-0 aggregate victory
Jamie Mulgrew fires past IF Fuglafjordur keeper Jakup Mikkelsen to score Linfield's second goal in the 3-0 win and 5-0 aggregate victory
Glentoran midfielder David Howland contests a high ball with KR Reykjavik's Jonas Saevarsson at the sunny Oval
Glentoran midfielder David Howland contests a high ball with KR Reykjavik's Jonas Saevarsson at the sunny Oval
Glentoran's Jay Magee shows his disappointment after the hosts miss a chance against KR Reykjavik
Glentoran's Jay Magee shows his disappointment after the hosts miss a chance against KR Reykjavik
KR Reykjavick's Gary Martin shields the ball from Glens midfielder Richard Clarke
KR Reykjavick's Gary Martin shields the ball from Glens midfielder Richard Clarke
KR Reykjavick celebrate after Jonas Saevarsson scores the first of his two goals against Glentoran in the 3-0 victory, which followed a scoreless draw in Iceland
KR Reykjavick celebrate after Jonas Saevarsson scores the first of his two goals against Glentoran in the 3-0 victory, which followed a scoreless draw in Iceland
Crusaders midfielder Chris Morrow battles for possession with Rosenborg's Mike Jensen in Trondheim
Crusaders midfielder Chris Morrow battles for possession with Rosenborg's Mike Jensen in Trondheim
John Chibuke celebrates after scoring past Crusaders keeper Sean O'Neill in Rosenborg's 7-2 victory and 9-2 aggregate win
John Chibuke celebrates after scoring past Crusaders keeper Sean O'Neill in Rosenborg's 7-2 victory and 9-2 aggregate win

Top Stories

Related to this story