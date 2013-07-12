Luis Suarez: Brendan Rodgers hoping striker stays at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is in regular contact with Luis Suarez, and hopes the Uruguayan will stay.

Suarez's Anfield future is in doubt, with the 26-year-old striker wanting to play Champions League football.

"He has got three years left on his contract, we don't want to sell him, and we hope everything will be fine for the summer," Rodgers told talkSPORT.

The Northern Irishman also plans to add further to his squad as he looks to improve on last season's seventh place.

Rodgers has already signed goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, defender Kolo Toure and forwards Luis Alberto and Iago Aspas.

"We want to bring in a few more players to reinforce the group and we think we can put up a real fight next season," he added.

Rodgers told the club website he thinks his squad has been strengthened, but he still intends to improve his starting line-up.

But whether Suarez is part of that side remains unclear, with Rodgers acknowledging the forward wants to play at the highest level.

"Luis is a real competitor, a real winner," he said.

"He wants Liverpool to do so well but, like every player, every manager, and more importantly every football club, they want to be working at the very highest level.

"At the minute he is on a break, he is relaxing with his family."

Suarez, due back at Anfield for pre-season training on 21 July, claims he has "two or three options" though he has not submitted a transfer request.

The striker told a Uruguayan radio station in May it would be "difficult to say no" to a move to Real Madrid, while Arsenal's £30m bid for him was rejected this week.

The former Ajax and Groningen player has six games remaining of a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in April.