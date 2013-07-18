Maicon leaves Manchester City to join Roma

Manchester City right-back Maicon has completed a permanent move to Italian side Roma for an undisclosed fee.

Maicon, 31, failed to impress in his only season with City after joining from Inter Milan on transfer deadline-day last August for a reported £3m fee.

Manchester City's business INS Fernandinho and Jesus Navas OUTS Maicon, Carlos Tevez, Kolo Toure, Roque Santa Cruz and Wayne Bridge

The Brazil international struggled for form and fitness throughout, making 13 appearances in all competitions.

The transfer sees Maicon return to Serie A after previously enjoying a trophy-laden six-year spell with Inter.

The switch continues the reshaping of City's squad under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Striker Carlos Tevez has been sold to Juventus, while centre-back Kolo Toure, striker Roque Santa Cruz and left-back Wayne Bridge have all left the club after their contracts expired.

The Chilean has brought in midfielder Fernandinho for a fee of about £30m, Sevilla winger Jesus Navas for £14.9m and striker Alvaro Negredo subject to a medical for approximately £20m, according to Sevilla.