Maicon leaves Manchester City to join Roma
Manchester City right-back Maicon has completed a permanent move to Italian side Roma for an undisclosed fee.
Maicon, 31, failed to impress in his only season with City after joining from Inter Milan on transfer deadline-day last August for a reported £3m fee.
The Brazil international struggled for form and fitness throughout, making 13 appearances in all competitions.
The transfer sees Maicon return to Serie A after previously enjoying a trophy-laden six-year spell with Inter.
The switch continues the reshaping of City's squad under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Striker Carlos Tevez has been sold to Juventus, while centre-back Kolo Toure, striker Roque Santa Cruz and left-back Wayne Bridge have all left the club after their contracts expired.
The Chilean has brought in midfielder Fernandinho for a fee of about £30m, Sevilla winger Jesus Navas for £14.9m and striker Alvaro Negredo subject to a medical for approximately £20m, according to Sevilla.