Partick Thistle sign Henoc Mukendi on loan from Liverpool

Partick Thistle have signed Liverpool youngster Henoc Mukendi on loan from Liverpool until January.

The 19-year-old Congolese forward had a loan spell at Northampton Town last year and his moved to Thistle is subject to international clearance.

Meanwhile, the Jags have loaned goalkeeper Ryan Scully to Dunfermline for a six-month period.

The 20-year-old, who came through the Partick Thistle youth ranks, had a spell at Albion Rovers last season.

"Dunfermline is a big club and there is a good chance to play football in a side that will be challenging to get right back up the First Division," Scully told the Dunfermline website.