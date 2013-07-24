John Eustace: Derby County finalise deal with midfielder

Former Watford midfielder John Eustace has signed a one-year contract with Championship side Derby County.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after turning down a new deal with the Hornets in the summer and has since been training with the Rams.

I don't think we have anybody like John in our squad at the moment. He is somebody who can sit in front of the back four and I think he will be especially useful away from home. Nigel Clough

He has played in the pre-season games and agreed terms earlier in the week.

Eustace told BBC Radio Derby: "The atmosphere in the dressing room is top drawer. Everyone is together and looking forward to the season."

Manager Nigel Clough said: "We are not too blessed with his sort of experience and we are delighted.

"He is such a good character to have around. He is a good influence on the younger players. I don't think we have anybody like John in our squad at the moment.

"He is somebody who can sit in front of the back four and I think he will be especially useful away from home."

Eustace was on loan at Derby in 2009 and Clough tried to sign him again two years ago.

He was injured early on last season and only played seven games for the Hornets.