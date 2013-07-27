Gonzalo Higuain: Real Madrid striker completes move to Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain has completed his £34.5m move to Napoli.

The Argentina international, 25, has been heavily linked with Arsenal this summer, but has signed a reported five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Gonzalo Higuain Age: 25

25 Born: Brest, France

Brest, France Position: Striker

Striker Career: River Plate (2004-06), Real Madrid (2007-13)

River Plate (2004-06), Real Madrid (2007-13) Argentina: 35 appearances, 19 goals

35 appearances, 19 goals Honours: La Liga (2007, 2008, 2012), Copa del Rey (2011), Supercope de Espana (2008, 2012)

A statement on Napoli's website said: "Napoli have made the signing of Gonzalo Higuain official."

Liverpool's 30-year-old goalkeeper Pepe Reina has also passed a medical as he prepares to link up with former Reds boss Rafael Benitez at Napoli on loan.

Benitez has been looking to replace Edinson Cavani, who has joined Paris St-Germain.

He said: "We have signed a player who comes from Real Madrid and we have signed a striker who has scored a hatful of goals and who will adapt very well to our system - an attacking system. We needed a player like this.

"We are all working together to ensure the players we want arrive. We have to sign players who will do well for Napoli for the next three or four years."

Higuain joined Real from River Plate in 2006 and scored 107 league goals in his seven seasons at the Bernabeu.

Napoli, last season's Serie A runners-up, have already signed Real Madrid striker Jose Callejon and defender Raul Albiol, in addition to winger Dries Mertens from PSV Eindhoven, this summer.

"Players who come from clubs like Real, PSV and Liverpool can only do us good," Benitez said. "For Napoli these signings represent a quantum leap."