Sunderland's Alfred N'Diaye joins Eskisehirspor on loan

Alfred N'Diaye

Sunderland midfielder Alfred N'Diaye has joined Turkish club Eskisehirspor on a season-long loan deal.

The versatile Frenchman, 23, joined the Black Cats for £3.8m from Bursaspor in January and made 16 Premier League appearances last season.

Paolo Di Canio has made nine summer signings as he looks to overhaul his squad at the Stadium of Light.

Former manager Martin O'Neill's other January signing Danny Graham has also left the club, joining Hull on loan.