Barnsley 0-0 Scunthorpe (5-4 pens)

Barnsley beat Scunthorpe 5-4 on penalties to reach the League Cup second round after a goalless draw.

Nine spot-kicks were missed, Tykes keeper Luke Steele saving three, before Chris O'Grady finally ended the tie.

The hosts could have won it late in extra-time when O'Grady somehow shot over from just eight yards after great work from Jim O'Brien on the flank.

But he made amends, sending Barnsley through after Steele had saved from Iron defender Niall Canavan.

The Tykes were stifled by their League Two opponents in a drab first half, struggling to pass their way through Scunthorpe's five-man midfield. Their best effort came from David Perkins, whose deflected shot was tipped over just moments after Scunthorpe had almost scored in a frenetic goalmouth scramble.

Little else happened before the break and after the restart it was the visitors who looked the more likely scorers as Matt Sparrow and Deon Burton both tested Steele from close range.

Barnsley were much brighter after Jason Scotland replaced Jacob Mellis just before the hour, Chris Dagnall volleyed over when 10 yards out before fizzing an effort inches wide from a tight angle, but Scunthorpe made it full-time without conceding.

Reds defender Jean-Yves M'Voto and Scunthorpe substitute Matt Godden went close in extra-time but O'Grady was guilty of missing the game's gilt-edged opportunity.

Neither side could break the deadlock and it was left to O'Grady to put Barnsley in round two.