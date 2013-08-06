Port Vale 1-2 Walsall

James Baxendale grabbed a late winner as Walsall beat Port Vale to reach the second round of the Capital One Cup.

The visitors took the lead when James Chambers' cross was headed on to the bar by twin brother Adam and Ashley Hemmings turned in the loose ball.

Chris Robertson nodded in from a Chris Lines free-kick to earn Port Vale a deserved equaliser.

Baxendale won it for the Saddlers when he bent a 20-yard shot just inside Chris Neal's left-hand post.