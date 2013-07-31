Macclesfield sign Danny Andrew, Steve Williams & Paul Turnbull
Macclesfield have signed Danny Andrew, Steve Williams and Paul Turnbull after successful trials with the club.
All three have featured regularly for the Silkmen in pre-season, including the 1-0 defeat by Bolton on Tuesday.
Full-back Andrew, 22, ended last season at Gloucester City after being released by Cheltenham in January.
Former Bradford centre-back Williams, 26, had a loan spell at Barrow last term, while midfielder Turnbull, 24, was allowed to leave Northampton.