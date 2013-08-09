European football coverage expands on the BBC

As European football's biggest stars prepare for their domestic seasons, BBC Sport is ready to bring you all the best stories and action.

Starting with a live text commentary on Friday, the BBC Sport website will provide comprehensive coverage from Germany, Spain, Italy, France and beyond.

This weekend's big games Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach (Fri 19:30 BST)

Montpellier v PSG (Fri 19:30 BST)

Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund (Sat 14:30 BST)

Bordeaux v Monaco (Sat 20:00 BST)

AZ Alkmaar v Ajax (Sun 13:30 BST)

You can expect regular live text commentaries rounding up all the action throughout the season, as well as more news stories, match previews and reports, all of which will be found on our new European football index.

On the radio, BBC World Service is live across Europe, bringing you the latest news, results and interviews from the top football leagues.

You can tune in on weekdays from 15:30 GMT (16:30 BST) on Sport Today and on Saturday Sportsworld from 14:00 GMT (15:00 BST).

Friday

The live text commentary will focus on Pep Guardiola's league debut as Bayern Munich coach, with the Bundesliga champions hosting Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern won their first eight league games last year and will want to make a strong start again.

In France, champions PSG are also in action on Friday as they travel to face Montpellier - champions in 2012.

Like Bayern, PSG also have a new coach in charge this season, with former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who has moved to Real Madrid in place of Jose Mourinho.

Saturday

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund begin their Bundesliga campaign at Augsburg, while big-spending Monaco will be hoping to get their French league campaign under way in style at Bordeaux.

Sunday

There are two more Bundesliga games on Sunday, with matches in the Dutch Eredivisie and in Belgium all weekend.

Both of those leagues are under way. In the Netherlands, champions Ajax began their title defence with a 3-0 win against Roda last Friday, while, in Belgium, Genk lead the way after two matches.

Domestic football has yet to resume in Spain, Italy, Turkey and Portugal.

