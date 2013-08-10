Forest Green 8-0 Hyde

Forest Green Rovers thrashed 10-man Hyde on the opening day of the Conference Premier season.

Josh Brizell was sent off for the visitors after 19 minutes for a challenge on Al Bangura and Rovers dominated proceedings.

Goals from Danny Wright, James Norwood and two from debutant Marcus Kelly gave them a 4-0 lead at the break.

Taylor netted his second before Matthew Barnes-Homer made it 7-0 and Kelly completed his hat-trick.

Midfielder Kelly, who signed for Rovers after turning down a new deal at Tamworth, struck twice in five minutes before the half-hour mark - the first a powerful drive from 20 yards followed up with a low finish from inside the area.

Wright, also making his debut, slotted in a third after 33 minutes and Norwood headed a fourth before half time.

Taylor tapped in a fifth and newcomer Barnes-Homer's placed effort made it six, before Taylor headed his second.

Kelly completed his hat-trick with 15 minutes to spare with a close-range finish.

It was a nightmare debut for Hyde full-back Adam Blakeman, who completed a move to the Tigers prior to their opening game of the season.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Forest Green manager Dave Hockaday told BBC Gloucestershire:

"I'm absolutely delighted to get three points and to get the goals we've got in the first game.

"We had a good variety of goals, we were getting the ball in a lot earlier, we were being clever and getting the ball down the sides and through the middle.

"There was a lot of quality today and that's a great start to the season, I don't think I've ever won a game on the first day of the season, so hopefully that's a good omen."