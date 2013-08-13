Aldershot 3-0 Dartford

Goals from Brett Williams, Manny Oyeleke and Aaron Wickham saw Aldershot earn their first victory of the new season and move onto minus six points.

Dartford went close early on with Lee Noble's curling in-swinging 20-yard strike crashing against the bar.

Shots went ahead with Williams glancing in Mark Molesley's floated cross.

They doubled their lead on the hour through Oyeleke's deflected shot before Wickham bundled home from close range to seal the points.

Aldershot were deducted 10 points at the start of the season for going into administration.