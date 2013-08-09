Jay Spearing: Liverpool midfielder joins Bolton Wanderers

Media playback is not supported on this device Spearing was Freedman's top target

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of midfielder Jay Spearing from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old last season, playing 39 times and winning the club's player of the year award.

Spearing, who has agreed a four-year contract at the Reebok Stadium, made 55 appearances for the Reds after coming through the academy at Anfield.

"Jay was my top target," manager Dougie Freedman told BBC North West Tonight.

"He's got the potential to be a very, very good player.

"What I like about him is that he comes in every day with the attitude to get better. At my last club [Crystal Palace] that's what it was all about - the younger players coming through the system and making sure they apply themselves in the right way.

"That's what struck me about Jay - not only was he a fantastic football player with a great pedigree coming from Liverpool, but his hunger and desire to get better was really the thing that struck me."

Spearing, who interested Blackburn before they pulled out of a move, is Bolton's ninth signing of the summer and is included in the squad to face Reading at the Reebok Stadium on Saturday.