Greatest goalscoring debuts

Rickie Lambert's headed winner for England in the 70th minute at Wembley against Scotland sealed a remarkable debut off the substitutes' bench for the Southampton striker. But which other players have enjoyed dream first appearances in a new shirt? Jimmy Greaves scored on his debut for every team he represented until his retirement in 1971. After scoring as a 17-year-old for Chelsea, he netted on his England debut and again after moving to AC Milan, one of nine goals in 12 games. Back in England, he also grabbed debut goals for Tottenham and West Ham. At 17 years and 240 days, striker Alan Shearer was promoted from Southampton's youth team in 1988 and immediately justified the faith shown in him with a hat-trick against Arsenal at The Dell in his first start. The future England captain became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the top division, breaking the record set by Jimmy Greaves 30 years earlier. Shearer also scored on his debuts for England and Blackburn. Robbie Fowler was fresh off the back of helping England win the U18 European Championship trophy when he made his Liverpool debut in their two-legged 1993 League Cup clash against Fulham. Fowler scored in the first leg as Liverpool won 3-1, then hit five goals in the return fixture at Anfield. Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann arrived at Tottenham amid much publicity in 1994. Already a World Cup winner in 1990, Klinsmann was a controversial figure who faced accusations of diving. In his first game for Spurs he scored a header against Sheffield Wednesday and celebrated with an elaborate swan dive onto the turf which endeared him to supporters and the media. Established Italy forward Fabrizio Ravenelli arrived on Teesside from Serie A giants Juventus in 1996, as one of a number of foreign recruits that made Middlesbrough a top-flight glamour club. On his debut at the Riverside the "White Feather" did not disappoint the expectant crowd as he hit a hat-trick against Liverpool. In 1998, local Leeds lad Alan Smith, who had come through the ranks at Elland Road, made the dream debut. With Leeds 1-0 down against Liverpool, he scored with his first touch to set up a 3-1 win. Smith's later career, with Manchester United, Newcastle and MK Dons, saw him become a central midfielder. Five years after scoring on his debut for Liverpool following a move from Nottingham Forest for a then British record transfer fee of £8.5m, Stan Collymore made his first appearance for Bradford City. In driving rain in October 2000 against rivals Leeds, the England striker scored a magnificent overhead kick before celebrating in front of the United fans who had been baiting him. Wayne Rooney got his Manchester United career off to a dream start following his £27m move from Everton in 2004 with a brilliant hat-trick in a 6-2 thrashing of Fenerbahce. It was his first Champions League appearance. Preston striker David Nugent marked his England debut with a close-range, 93rd-minute goal against Andorra in 2007. He never played for England again, joining Paul Goddard and Francis Jeffers in the one cap, one goal club.