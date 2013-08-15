Auld Enemy combined XI - who would make your team?

Scotland trudged off the sodden Wembley turf on Wednesday beaten but unbowed following the 3-2 defeat by England.

Gordon Strachan's troops ran England mighty close and Roy Hodgson was thankful for a second-half comeback and some poor defending to seal victory.

The burning question - apart from whether the Auld Enemy should lock horns more often - is: who merits a place in a combined Auld Enemy XI based on Wednesday night's showing?

We've watched the game, analysed it, dissected it and watched it all over again to bring you the best combined side to take on the world's finest...

Auld Enemy XI : (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Allan McGregor

James Morrison fired Scotland into an early lead with a shot that goalkeeper Joe Hart got a touch to but couldn't prevent finding the net.

Hart's opposite number, Allan McGregor, produced a number of cracking saves and was powerless to prevent the two second-half goals that came from England set pieces.

On last night's display, Hull City's summer arrival gets the nod over the Manchester City man.

Baines swished his left foot to devastating effect against the Scots

Defence:

Left-back - Leighton Baines (captain)

The Everton defender with the Bradley Wiggins-esque sideburns pedalled up and down the flank all night; peppering the Scottish defence with laser-sharp crosses before setting up Rickie Lambert for the winner. Everyone's favourite Fantasy Football pick, Baines earns the left-back berth.

Right-back - Alan Hutton

Not usually celebrated for his defensive displays, the Aston Villa defender stood firm in the face of continued England raids down the flanks, curbing his natural instincts to bomb forward Usain Bolt-like. Moments after enjoying his half-time slice of orange, he provided Kenny Miller with the pass for the veteran striker to put the visitors 2-1 up.

Centre-half - Phil Jagielka

Looked by far the more confident of England's central defensive partnership and was able to mop up sporadic Scotland attacks when required. Cut from the same rock as former Everton manager David Moyes and would prove a threat defending and attacking set-pieces.

Centre-half - Grant Hanley

It was close, but the Blackburn man gets the nod for his warrior-like performance; undeterred by a bloodied head he did his best to keep the English tide at bay in the second half. Gary Cahill misses out on account of Miller's snake-hips movement to lose him for Scotland's second goal; Russell Martin misses out after losing Danny Welbeck for England's second.

Midfield:

Tom Cleverley

The Manchester United midfielder, not unlike Jack Wilshere, struggled to evade Scottish jaws snapping at his heels, but did so long enough to thread a superb pass through to Theo Walcott for England's first equaliser. For that pass alone, he merits his place in the Auld Enemy XI.

Theo Walcott

Speed merchant Theo Walcott earns a place in the Auld Enemy XI

Winding up his legs for another lung-bursting run that wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Heroes, the waspish Arsenal man started England's fightback with a trademark run; cut inside and slot home with his left foot.

At home stroking his white cat, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger would've been forgiven a contented smile at the thought of what lies ahead this season.

James Morrison

Famed for his scoring prowess from midfield at West Brom, Morrison didn't disappoint with a sizzling shot that proved too hot for Joe Hart to handle. Added to his goal, Morrison proved a headache for England before his withdrawal in the second half. Scotland's number 7 earns his place in the starting XI.

Scott Brown

He may have misplaced one or two passes, but Scott Brown - in full Tasmanian Devil mode - appeared to cover every blade of grass at Wembley. Where an England player had the ball, you could be sure Brown's boots would be galloping up behind to snuff out the danger.

Sparked a number of Scotland counter-attacks and will be pleased with his night's efforts, if not the result.

Kenny Miller scored a superb goal to put the Scots 2-1 up

Forwards:

Kenny Miller

What can you say about the veteran marksman? He harried, chased, annoyed and disturbed the English rearguard before reaping the fruits of his labour with a wonderful goal just after half-time after selling Gary Cahill an outrageous dummy.

Rickie Lambert

In true, Hollywood tear-jerker mode, the Southampton man came off the bench to head home the winner with his first touch, on his England debut, with his family watching on from the Wembley stand. The 31-year-old would no doubt score with his first touch on his Auld Enemy XI debut too.

Manager:

Gordon Strachan earns his place in the dugout by virtue of the first hour at Wembley when it appeared he had outfoxed Roy Hodgson and was on the cusp of a famous victory.

Disagree with this line-up? Have your say on who should be in instead...

Follow Thomas McGuigan on Twitter