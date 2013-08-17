Airdrieonians 0-1 Stenhousemuir

Ross McNeill scored the only goal of the game late on as 10-man Stenhousemuir won at Airdrieonians.

In an uninspiring first half neither side got into their stride but Stenhousemuir's John Gemmell did force goalkeeper Colin Stewart to make a save with a testing shot early on.

Airdrieonians went close with 35 minutes on the clock but Chris Smith kept out David Sinclair's close-range header before Ross McMillan blazed over for the Warriors.

The hosts had a great opportunity to take the lead moments after the interval when McMillan fouled James Lister but Lewis Coult saw his penalty superbly saved by Smith.

McMillan's afternoon went from bad to worse when he was sent off for a second yellow after another foul on Lister, but the visitors claimed an unlikely winner when a defensive lapse allowed McNeill in to slot home the winner a minute from time.

Airdrieonians: Colin Stewart, O'Neil (Coogans 82), O'Byrne, McCormack, Patrick Boyle, Blockley (Bain 39), Sinclair, Hardie, Hay (McLaren 67), Lister, Coult. Subs Not Used: Duncan, Evans.

Booked: O'Byrne.

Stenhousemuir: Chris Smith, Devlin, Ross Smith, McMillan, McKinlay, Ferguson (McNeil 79), Craig Anderson, Darren Smith, Dickson (Malone 62), Gemmell, Higgins (Lynch 67). Subs Not Used: Douglas, Shaw.

Sent Off: McMillan (59). Booked: Ross Smith, McMillan, Ferguson.

Goals: McNeil 90.

Att: 722

Ref: Don Robertson