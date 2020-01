Crystal Palace sign defender Florian Marange

Crystal Palace have signed French defender Florian Marange on a free transfer.

Marange, 27, can play at left-back or centre-half, and has signed a one-year deal at Selhurst Park.

He had spent his whole career with Bordeaux until leaving the French Ligue 1 club this summer.

Marange - who is Eagles boss Ian Holloway's ninth summer signing - is available to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in their Premier League opener.

His arrival follows those of veteran goalkeeper Neil Alexander and former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh this week.