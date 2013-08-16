Alan Shearer: Too many French players at Newcastle

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer says the large contingent of French players at the club is unhealthy.

Newcastle's recent capture of QPR forward Loic Remy on loan means Alan Pardew's squad has 11 French players.

Newcastle's French XI Yohan Cabaye - midfielder signed June 2011 from Lille Moussa Sissoko - midfielder signed January 2013 from Toulouse Hatem Ben Arfa - midfielder signed permanently in January 2011 after loan spell from Marseille Yoan Gouffran - striker signed January 2013 from Bordeaux Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa,- defender signed January 2013 from Montpellier Romain Amalfitano - midfielder signed July 2012 from Stade de Reims Massadio Haidara - defender signed January 2013 from Nancy Sylvain Marveaux - midfielder signed June 2011 from Rennes Gabriel Obertan - midfielder signed August 2011 from Manchester United Mathieu Debuchy - defender signed January 2013 from Lille Loic Remy - striker signed August 2013 on a season-long loan from QPR

Shearer is worried it could have a negative impact if things went against Pardew's side.

"I don't think it's a healthy thing to have too many French players in one dressing room," Shearer told BBC Radio 5 live.

Newcastle finished fifth from bottom in the Premier League table last season and start the 2013-14 campaign away to Manchester City on Monday.

"If things start to go against you then little cliques appear [in the dressing room]," added Shearer, who scored 206 goals in 404 games during a 10-year spell at Newcastle before managing the club for eight games in 2009.

"I know Arsenal had a lot of French players and went on to be successful. But I don't see Newcastle being that successful."

Despite his comments, Shearer is tipping his old club to enjoy a better season than in 2012-13 when they finished 16th.

"Two years ago Newcastle overachieved without doubt by finishing fifth," he said.

"Last season they underachieved by finishing fifth bottom. If the truth be known, they're somewhere in between.

"At the minute I would have them finishing 11th or 12th."