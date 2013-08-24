Hereford 1-0 Tamworth

Sam Smith's second-half strike ensured Hereford maintained their unbeaten start to the season with victory over 10-man Tamworth.

The decisive moment came when the ex-Lincoln and Cambridge forward found the top corner with a superb effort.

The Lambs went close to an equaliser when Jack Evans' free-kick was brilliantly saved by keeper Rhys Evans.

Their hopes of an equaliser faded after Duane Courtney was sent off for a wild challenge on Josh O'Keefe.