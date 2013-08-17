Irish Premiership: Coleraine 2-2 Portadown

Media playback is not supported on this device Coleraine and Portadown share the points in a 2-2 draw at the Showgrounds.

Coleraine twice came from behind to claim a point at home to Portadown.

Gary Twigg put the Ports into the lead just before half-time when he beat Howard Beverland to the ball and then lobbed over keeper Wayne Drummond.

Stephen Lowry charged forward to fire a 62nd-minute equaliser but Kevin Braniff restored Portadown's lead by scoring direct from a 25-yard free-kick.

Coleraine equalised for a second time when Gareth Tommons netted after Gary Browne's initial effort was blocked.

In the end, home boss Oran Kearney will probably be happy with the point.

But the Bannsiders felt Twigg's opener could have been disallowed for a high foot as the Scotsman got to the ball ahead of home skipper Beverland.

It looked fair enough, however, and Twigg found the net with a sublime finish.

Coleraine could have gone two down but young Joel Bradley did well to clear off the line from Darren Murray's header.

Portadown lost full-back Ross Redman who was stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury.