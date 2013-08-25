Coventry 4-4 Preston

Both sides scored in injury time as Coventry and Preston shared the points after a thrilling eight-goal contest.

The visitors twice went ahead at Sixfields through Tom Clarke and Bailey Wright, either side of a fourth of the season by Clarke's namesake Leon.

Callum Wilson grabbed a double to give Coventry the lead, only for Joel Byrom to head in Tom Clarke's cross.

Chris Humphrey's left-foot shot seemed to have won it for Preston, but Mathieu Manset levelled again at the death.

Coventry's two 'home' matches so far this season have yielded 17 goals, four of them from Wilson, who scored his first after Franck Moussa's shot was parried by Declan Rudd and then put them 3-2 ahead with an excellent finish in front of a crowd of 2,068.

The Sky Blues are playing in Northampton for the next three years because of a row with their Ricoh Arena landlords in Coventry.

The club are now up to minus three points in the table after a 10-point deduction on the eve of the season following the news that Coventry City FC Ltd, a non-operating subsidiary of the club, is facing liquidation.

Preston are 12th with four points after starting the campaign with four successive draws.