Goalkeepers Paul White and Adam McHugh have signed for Conference Premier club Forest Green Rovers.

Former Republic of Ireland Under-18 Boys Schools international White, 18, has joined from League of Ireland side Cork City.

Meanwhile McHugh, 21, previously had spells at St Mirren and Hartlepool,

The pair will provide cover for first-choice keeper Sam Russell and his understudy Matt Bulman.