Wycombe defender Charles Dunne completes Blackpool move

Blackpool have signed Wycombe defender Charles Dunne for an undisclosed fee, with the 20-year-old remaining at Adams Park on a season-long loan.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad member, who has made 49 appearances for Wanderers, has agreed a three-year deal with the Seasiders.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth will be able to select the full-back for Saturday's League Two trip to Oxford.

"This is a great deal for the club," joint-chairman Don Woodward said.

"The club recognise Charles's talents and appreciate his desire to move up the leagues. We strengthen the finances and retain a brilliant talent for the remainder of the season."