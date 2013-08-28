Morocco international winger Oussama Assaidi is eager to finally make an impact in English football after joining Stoke on loan from Liverpool.

The 25-year-old made only four league appearances, all as a substitute, last season for Liverpool, who he joined a year ago from Dutch side Heerenveen.

He told his Stoke's official website: "It was frustrating, especially not having many opportunities on the pitch.

"But I'm here now and looking forward to playing in the Premier League."

Assaidi added: ""When I did play last season I thought I did well, and the experiences I did have on the field has given me an understanding of what to expect in the Premier League."

"I spoke to the manager here (Mark Hughes) and he told me his hopes for the season and how he sees me fitting into the team.

"He made it a very attractive move for me to be honest. He plays football the right way, the way that I want to play, and it was quite an easy decision for me to make in the end.

"I came to the game on Saturday (Stoke's 2-1 Premier League home win against Crystal Palace) and watched the match and I was impressed. I feel I can fit inhere well and help the team to progress."