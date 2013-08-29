Fulham: Marcus Bettinelli joins Accrington Stanley on loan

Accrington manager James Beattie was happy with Marcus Bettinelli's debut as Stanley went out of the Capital One Cup against Premier League side Cardiff.

The Fulham keeper joined on a month's loan just hours before their

"He had no chance with the goals but the rest of his display was very good," Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Bettinelli, 21, played 35 league games in a loan spell at Conference Premier side Dartford last season and has not featured for Fulham's first team.

He has been signed as cover for Ian Dunbavin, who is likely to be out for four to six weeks with a knee injury.

Stanley, who performed well against top-flight opposition but two goals in a minute from Nicky Maynard and Rudy Gestede ended any hopes of another upset.

"The lads are disappointed but there's no shame in that performance," added former England striker Beattie. "They can hold their heads high.

"We just need to in the league and there will be no problem."