Morten Gamst Pedersen swaps Blackburn Rovers for Turkey

Morten Gamst Pedersen has ended his nine-year stay at Blackburn Rovers to join Turkish club Kardemir Karabukspor.

A £1.5m signing from Tromso in 2004, the 31-year-old Norway international made 350 appearances for the Lancashire club, scoring 47 goals.

"This club has been a part of my life for nine years and I have given everything," he told the club website.

"There have been some good times and some bad times, but I think the fans and the club will have more good memories of me than bad.

"I want to play football - that is the main reason for me leaving. Of course it has been tough over the last couple of years. I've always shown my love for the club and for the fans. I've made friends for life."

On Pedersen's exit, Bowyer added: "Morten has been a truly great servant to this club. His loyalty, professionalism and dedication were second to none.

"He was low maintenance, he never caused us any problems and he was always available for selection, so he was a great role model for the younger lads. He goes with our very best wishes for the future."

Pedersen follows the likes of other experienced former internationals in leaving Blackburn this summer as the Championship club looked to reduce their wage bill to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.