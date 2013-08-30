Campbell relishing Cardiff role

Fraizer Campbell says he is enjoying life in Cardiff and insists he needs to get "10 to 12" Premier League games under his belt before he can begin to think about pressing for an international recall.

The former Tottenham and Sunderland striker, who won an England cap in a friendly against the Netherlands in February 2012, scored a brace as the Bluebirds sealed a stunning 3-2 win over big-spending Manchester City last weekend.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, 12:15 BST, Saturday 31 August, on BBC One, BBC One HD and online.

