Christian Eriksen: Tottenham sign Ajax midfielder

Christian Eriksen

Tottenham have signed midfielder Christian Eriksen from Dutch champions Ajax for £11.5m.

The Denmark international, 21, has played 161 games for Ajax and scored 32 goals since joining in 2008.

"Everyone has followed the development of Spurs and it's something I want to be part of," said Eriksen.

He became Spurs third signing in 24 hours, following Romanian defender Vlad Chiriches, 23, and Argentina striker Erik Lamela, 21 to White Hart Lane.

Chiriches became the club's fifth summer purchase when he completed his £8.5m move from Steaua Bucharest.

In a statement, Spurs said they were "delighted" with the deal for the player, capped 19 times by his country.

Later in the day Lamela signed from Roma in a deal that the Italian Serie A side claimed to be worth £25.7m. It also includes up to £4.2m in bonus payments.

The purchase of Eriksen is likely to take their summer spending to just under £105m in this transfer window and paves the way for Gareth Bale to join Real Madrid in a world-record move.