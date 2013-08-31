Gainsborough 1-3 AFC Telford

AFC Telford United came from a goal down to beat Gainsborough 3-1.

The Lincolnshire side went into the break in the lead but Sean Clancy levelled from the penalty spot on the hour, his fourth goal in four games.

Adam Farrell then put the Bucks ahead two minutes later with an excellent finish before captain Simon Grand added a late third goal from close range.

Telford's third Conference North victory of the season lifts them up to fourth in the table.