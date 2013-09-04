Ben Alnwick: Charlton Athletic sign ex-Barnsley goalkeeper

Championship club Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of former Barnsley goalkeeper Ben Alnwick on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, who had his contract at Oakwell terminated by mutual consent on deadline day, has agreed a one-year deal with the Addicks.

The former Sunderland and Tottenham keeper joined Barnsley last summer and went on to make 12 appearances.

The last of those outings for the Tykes came in October.