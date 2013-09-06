Match ends, England 4, Moldova 0.
England v Moldova
Line-ups
England
- 1Hart
- 2Walker
- 5Cahill
- 6Jagielka
- 3ColeSubstituted forBainesat 45'minutes
- 4Gerrard
- 10WilshereSubstituted forBarkleyat 60'minutes
- 8Lampard
- 11LambertSubstituted forMilnerat 71'minutes
- 9WelbeckBooked at 45mins
- 7Walcott
Substitutes
- 18Barkley
- 23Forster
- 22Townsend
- 21Sterling
- 16Cleverley
- 20Young
- 13Ruddy
- 14Baines
- 15Carrick
- 12Smalling
- 19Defoe
- 17Milner
Moldova
- 1Namasco
- 6Epureanu
- 3Golovatenco
- 2Armas
- 14Bordiyan
- 13BulgaruSubstituted forSuvorovat 58'minutes
- 10Dedov
- 11GheorghievSubstituted forPascencoat 85'minutes
- 9Antoniuc
- 7IonitaSubstituted forOnicaat 19'minutes
- 20Sidorenco
Substitutes
- 12Pascenco
- 16Suvorov
- 8Cebotaru
- 15Doros
- 19Pascenco
- 21Grosu
- 17Boestean
- 23Cebanu
- 5Racu
- 22Andronic
- 4Onica
- 18Erhan
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
- Attendance:
- 61,607
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 4, Moldova 0.
Attempt missed. James Milner (England) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kyle Walker (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Victor Golovatenco (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Igor Armas (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandru Dedov following a corner.
Attempt missed. Aleksandru Dedov (Moldova) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Leighton Baines.
Offside, England. Steven Gerrard tries a through ball, but Leighton Baines is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Alexandr Pascenco replaces Serghei Gheorghiev.
Steven Gerrard (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandru Onica (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross.
Foul by Ross Barkley (England).
Serghei Gheorghiev (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England. Conceded by Stanislav Namasco.
Attempt saved. Frank Lampard (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ross Barkley (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexandru Onica (Moldova).
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (England) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (England) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Foul by Phil Jagielka (England).
Stanislav Namasco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England. Conceded by Vitaliy Bordiyan.
Foul by Theo Walcott (England).
Victor Golovatenco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, England. James Milner replaces Rickie Lambert.
Corner, England. Conceded by Alexandru Epureanu.
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rickie Lambert.
Foul by Ross Barkley (England).
Alexandru Onica (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Cahill (England).
Eugeniu Sidorenco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleksandru Dedov (Moldova) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Eugeniu Sidorenco.
Offside, Moldova. Alexandru Suvorov tries a through ball, but Eugeniu Sidorenco is caught offside.
Foul by Gary Cahill (England).
Eugeniu Sidorenco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (England) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kyle Walker (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.
