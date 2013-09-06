World Cup Qualifying - European - Group H
England4Moldova0

England v Moldova

Line-ups

England

  • 1Hart
  • 2Walker
  • 5Cahill
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3ColeSubstituted forBainesat 45'minutes
  • 4Gerrard
  • 10WilshereSubstituted forBarkleyat 60'minutes
  • 8Lampard
  • 11LambertSubstituted forMilnerat 71'minutes
  • 9WelbeckBooked at 45mins
  • 7Walcott

Substitutes

  • 18Barkley
  • 23Forster
  • 22Townsend
  • 21Sterling
  • 16Cleverley
  • 20Young
  • 13Ruddy
  • 14Baines
  • 15Carrick
  • 12Smalling
  • 19Defoe
  • 17Milner

Moldova

  • 1Namasco
  • 6Epureanu
  • 3Golovatenco
  • 2Armas
  • 14Bordiyan
  • 13BulgaruSubstituted forSuvorovat 58'minutes
  • 10Dedov
  • 11GheorghievSubstituted forPascencoat 85'minutes
  • 9Antoniuc
  • 7IonitaSubstituted forOnicaat 19'minutes
  • 20Sidorenco

Substitutes

  • 12Pascenco
  • 16Suvorov
  • 8Cebotaru
  • 15Doros
  • 19Pascenco
  • 21Grosu
  • 17Boestean
  • 23Cebanu
  • 5Racu
  • 22Andronic
  • 4Onica
  • 18Erhan
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak
Attendance:
61,607

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamMoldova
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, England 4, Moldova 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, England 4, Moldova 0.

Attempt missed. James Milner (England) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a set piece situation.

Kyle Walker (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Victor Golovatenco (Moldova).

Attempt missed. Igor Armas (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandru Dedov following a corner.

Attempt missed. Aleksandru Dedov (Moldova) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Leighton Baines.

Offside, England. Steven Gerrard tries a through ball, but Leighton Baines is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Kyle Walker (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Alexandr Pascenco replaces Serghei Gheorghiev.

Steven Gerrard (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexandru Onica (Moldova).

Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross.

Foul by Ross Barkley (England).

Serghei Gheorghiev (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, England. Conceded by Stanislav Namasco.

Attempt saved. Frank Lampard (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ross Barkley (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alexandru Onica (Moldova).

Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (England) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.

Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (England) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.

Foul by Phil Jagielka (England).

Stanislav Namasco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, England. Conceded by Vitaliy Bordiyan.

Foul by Theo Walcott (England).

Victor Golovatenco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, England. James Milner replaces Rickie Lambert.

Corner, England. Conceded by Alexandru Epureanu.

Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rickie Lambert.

Foul by Ross Barkley (England).

Alexandru Onica (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Cahill (England).

Eugeniu Sidorenco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aleksandru Dedov (Moldova) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Eugeniu Sidorenco.

Offside, Moldova. Alexandru Suvorov tries a through ball, but Eugeniu Sidorenco is caught offside.

Foul by Gary Cahill (England).

Eugeniu Sidorenco (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (England) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a set piece situation.

Kyle Walker (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Friday 6th September 2013

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87101521322
2Croatia8521115617
3Serbia8224101008
4Macedonia721458-37
5Wales7205716-96
6Scotland8125411-75

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy7520134917
2Bulgaria7241115610
3Czech Rep72327619
4Armenia730489-19
5Denmark7232810-29
6Malta7106316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76102571819
2Sweden7421138514
3Austria7322158711
4R. of Ireland73221312111
5Kazakhstan7115416-124
6Faroe Islands7007322-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands76102241819
2Romania74121310313
3Hungary73221311211
4Turkey7313127510
5Estonia7214511-67
6Andorra7007022-220

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland7430125715
2Norway732297211
3Albania731377010
4Iceland73131213-110
5Slovenia7304910-19
6Cyprus7115411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal8521168817
2Russia7502123915
3Israel6321158711
4Northern Ireland7133611-56
5Azerbaijan704339-64
6Luxembourg7034417-133

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze75112341916
2Greece751184416
3Slovakia733185312
4Latvia7214815-77
5Lithuania7124510-55
6Liechtenstein7025317-142

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England74302532215
2Montenegro8431158715
3Ukraine74211941514
4Poland7241138510
5Moldova8125415-115
6San Marino7007038-380

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6420102814
2France632184411
3Finland613246-26
4Georgia612337-45
5Belarus6114410-64
