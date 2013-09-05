Farnborough: Football Conference clear club to start season

The Football Conference have cleared Farnborough to begin the Conference South campaign.

The Hampshire side had their first five fixtures of the season postponed by the Football Conference following their exit from administration last month.

The league had been awaiting Boro to fulfil their membership criteria and given the club a 14-day deadline.

The Conference determined that Farnborough had satisfied all their conditions at a meeting on Thursday.

The league confirmed their membership of the competition was transferred from Farnborough Football & Social Club Limited to Boro FC Limited, the new company which took the club out of administration.

"The board now hopes the club and its supporters will enjoy a bright and secure future in the Football Conference," a Conference statement said.

Farnborough will now begin their season at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday.