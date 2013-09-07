Newport drawn away to Crawley in Johnstone's Paint Trophy

Newport County will face League One Crawley Town in the second round of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

The Exiles, given a bye to the second round, will travel to Crawley in the week beginning 7 October.

It will be Newport's first appearance in the competition since the 1987-88 season when they lost to Hereford United in the second round.

Crewe Alexander, who beat Southend in last season's final, have been drawn away to Fleetwood Town.