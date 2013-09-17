Salisbury 1-1 Braintree Town

Braintree Town hit back to earn a point against Salisbury in a drab game.

The hosts went ahead with the first shot on target, Dan Fitchett heading in an Elliott Frear cross on 13 minutes.

But the visitors responded and levelled 15 minutes later through a close-range effort from Sean Marks.

Chances were mainly limited to long-range efforts after that, with Salisbury going closest when a late 18-yard Fitchett strike was well held by keeper Nathan McDonald.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Salisbury City manager Mikey Harris told BBC Wiltshire:

"To be honest, I was disappointed in the way we played.

"I don't think we were up to our normal standards but that's testament to what the lads have achieved over the last few games.

"We've set high standards and we didn't reach those tonight.

"But to take the positives out of it, we're unbeaten in six games. If you'd have said we'd have taken seven points [in three games] I'd have snapped your hand off for that."