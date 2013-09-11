Wrexham sign Bury midfielder Mark Carrington

Wrexham have completed the signing of the former Bury midfielder Mark Carrington subject to International clearance.

The 26-year-old was released by Bury at the end of last season and had been on trial with Wrexham this summer.

He has joined the Dragons on a month-to-month contract.

The Warrington-born former MK Dons central midfielder came through the famed youth system at Crewe. He has joined on a month to month contract.