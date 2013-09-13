Friday's Scottish Gossip
Rangers will stand by Ian Black after the midfielder admitted to a breach of Scottish FA regulations on football betting and received a ban.
Celtic defender Steven Mouyokolo's season could be over after the Frenchman snapped an Achilles tendon.
And Hibernian manager Pat Fenlon believes former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill would be the ideal replacement for Trapattoni.
St Mirren boss Danny Lennon insists he has not been given any ultimatum's by the club's board, with the Paisley side yet to win this season.
Kilmarnock manager Allan Johnston expects to make a decision on his four trialists, including former Rangers forward Nacho Novo, next week.
Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan believes the country's new national performance centre in Edinburgh will rival the English equivalent at St George's Park.
OTHER GOSSIP
Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend hopes Heineken Cup continues in its present form, amid moves by English and French clubs to set up a separate European tournament.
