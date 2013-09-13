Luke Garbutt: Colchester United sign Everton defender on loan

Colchester have signed Everton defender Luke Garbutt on a month-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Goodison Park from Leeds in 2009, made his only appearance for the Premier League club in the Capital One Cup last season.

He joins the U's as cover for Ryan Dickson, who has been troubled by a virus in recent weeks.

Everton under-21 boss Alan Stubbs told the club website: "It's a chance for him to go out and play some competitive games which will help his experience."

Garbutt spent eight months on loan at Cheltenham in 2011-12, making 37 appearances as the club reached the League Two play-offs.