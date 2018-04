Alan Pardew praises Hatem Ben Arfa as the "best player on the pitch" after the Frenchman starred in Newcastle's 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Ben Arfa fired the Magpies ahead at Villa Park and set up team-mate Yohan Gouffran for the winner after Christian Benteke had equalised for the home team.

The victory at Villa Park was only Newcastle's third win in their last 22 away matches.