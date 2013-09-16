Sheffield Wednesday: Roger Johnson signs from Wolves

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Wolves defender Roger Johnson on a three-month emergency loan deal.

Owls manager Dave Jones knows the 30-year-old centre-half well, having previously signed him when he was in charge at Cardiff City.

Jones said: "We are pleased Roger is here because he is a fantastic talent."

Fourth time lucky? Johnson is looking to avoid being relegated for the fourth consecutive season. The former Cardiff defender went down from the Premier League with Birmingham in 2010-11 and then followed that with back-to-back relegations down to League One with Wolves

Wednesday are short in central defence after captain Anthony Gardner suffered an Achilles injury.

Jones continued: "We have got a very, very good player. He has the stage here to perform and it's up to him to go out and there take this opportunity."

Johnson began his career with Wycombe Wanderers, where he spent six years after rising through the ranks at Adams Park.

He signed for Cardiff in 2006 and, in his three years with the Bluebirds, was twice player of the year before his move to Premier League Birmingham City for a fee of £5m.

He was a part of City's League Cup-winning squad of 2011, when the Blues beat Arsenal 2-1 at Wembley.

He moved to Wolves - then in the Premier League - in July 2011 and has racked up 478 first-team appearances in his career to date.

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett said that the loan move was a good deal for all parties, given Johnson has not been in his plans as he revamped the squad.