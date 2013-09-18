Wednesday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon cut short his side's training session last night to thwart spies from AC Milan ahead of this evening's Champions League Group H game in Italy.

Full story: Daily Record

Manchester United have written to fans who have expressed concerns over new manager David Moyes and his transfer policy.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Former Benfica and Portugal youth international Rui Ferreira has started a trial with Partick Thistle, the 21-year-old striker having returned to football after hanging up his boots following the death of his father.

Full story: Daily Express (print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are close to agreeing a deal with Luton Town to extend goalkeeper Dean Brill's loan with the Premiership leaders until next summer.

Full story: Inverness Courier

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists that Ryan Jack is already as good as any midfielder in Scottish football - and there is more to come - after the Scotland Under-21 international's fine performance against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Full story: Aberdeen Evening Express

Rangers manager Ally McCoist is focused on claiming the League One crown but is setting his standards high as he is also aiming to win the Ramsdens and Scottish Cups this season.

Full story: The Herald

Frani More says he resigned as Rothes manager after the Highland League club's committee declined to support him amid his claims that he was physically and verbally abused by one of his own players after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Threave Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

Full story: Press and Journal

OTHER GOSSIP

Top golfer Rory McIlroy will add the Scottish Open to his playing schedule next year.

Full story: Aberdeen Evening Express

Great Britain captain Keiron Achara has landed a move to Bulgarian champions Lukoil after the Stirling-born forward rejected offers to move back to the British Basketball League.

Full story: Daily Record (print edition)

Cricket Scotland chief executive Roddy Smith says a $2.25m windfall will be missed should the national side fail in their forthcoming bids for qualification to the World T20 and World Cup finals.

Full story: The Herald