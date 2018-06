Sky Blues manager Steven Pressley tells BBC Coventry & Warwickshire that he is pleased with the signing of young Rangers defender Stuart Urquhart.

"He's still got a rawness about him that we need to work on, but he has already got a good physical presence for his age," says Pressley.

"First and foremost he has to establish himself in our Under-21 side, but he has the ingredients to be a very good young player."