Wayne Hennessey: Wolves keeper cleared for Yeovil Town loan

Yeovil Town have extended the loan deal of Wolves goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey until 26 October.

The Wales international, 26, joined the Glovers last month as cover for Marek Stech, who broke his hand at the start of the season.

Stech is expected to return to full fitness in October.

Prior to his Yeovil debut on 24 August against Derby, Hennessey had been out of action for 16 months with a serious knee injury.

His last appearance for Wolves came in April 2012.