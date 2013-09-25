Villa caught short in League Cup

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur hangs on to the shorts of Nicklas Helenius of Aston Villa during the Capital One Cup third round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on September 24 2013
Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham, League Cup third round: With the score at 1-0 to the visitors, a bizarre incident occurs early in the second half when Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen pulls down the shorts of Villa striker Nicklas Helenius inside the penalty area
Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur hangs on to the shorts of Nicklas Helenius of Aston Villa during the Capital One Cup third round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park
The Danish forward, like a true professional, plays on and gets his shot away knowing his underwear is on show to the 22,975 at Villa Park. "It is the first time I have seen something like that happen," says the Villa manager Paul Lambert
Nicklas Helenius of Aston Villa complains to the referee after having his shorts pulled down by Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Capital One Cup third round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park
Helenius remonstrates to referee Jon Moss, but the official appears to suggest he played the advantage. Lambert adds: "You hope you get those decisions. I don't think anybody could believe [play] wasn't pulled back."
Aston Villa's Danish forward Nicklas Helenius loses his shorts during a challenge from Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen
Vertonghen looks quite bashful about the whole situation, but at least he isn't caught with his shorts down. "Probably we got away with it," says Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas
Tottenham manager Andre-Villas Boas and Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert
Spurs go on to score shortly after the incident through Paulinho, before late goals from Nacer Chadli and Jermain Defoe, with a second, secure Villas-Boas's side's place in the fourth round of the cup.

