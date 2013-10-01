Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Watford 0.
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Watford
Jordan Rhodes scored his ninth goal in seven games to fire Blackburn to victory and end Watford's three-match league winning streak.
Rhodes, 23, headed home the second-half winner having spurned two earlier good opportunities.
In a match of few chances, Javier Acuna went closest for Watford with a header blocked by Todd Kane.
Watford passed up a chance to go second as they drop out of the top six, with Blackburn up to eighth.
Rovers, who have now lost just one of their last seven matches - winning four - rarely looked threatened by their visitors and could have won more convincingly.
Looking for a fourth successive win for the first time since January 2011, Watford struggled to break down Blackburn's solid rear guard as Gianfranco Zola's men were surprisingly subdued.
The first chance fell to Rhodes but, from Corry Evans' clever through ball, the former Huddersfield man could only drag his shot wide.
At the other end Lewis McGugan, making his 150th career league start, volleyed a 25-yard shot wide before Todd Kane blocked Acuna's goal-bound header for the visitors.
It was the hosts who looked the more dangerous and almost took the lead just before the break when Evans' volley was inches wide.
Rhodes spurned another chance on the hour mark from close range before the lightning-quick Josh King had a low shot easily saved by visiting goalkeeper Manuel Almunia after racing down the right.
The deadlock was broken in the 65th minute as Tommy Spurr's long throw was flicked on by Scott Dann and Rhodes headed home the winner.
The striker was only denied a second by Almunia's fingertips in the dying seconds.
Blackburn Rovers manager Gary Bowyer: "Outstanding effort. We backed up the performance on Saturday with an excellent win against a top, top team.
"Jordan Rhodes is appreciative of his team mates. I don't get bored about talking about Jordan. He deserves the plaudits because of his finishing.
"But the other lads are doing tremendous work as well.
"Watford were top scorers before the game and we kept a clean sheet and that says a lot about our young team."
Watford manager Gianfranco Zola: "Disappointed with the result and performance. I knew it would not be a great game of football because that was the sixth game the two teams have played in 17 days.
"I didn't expect us to concede that goal. We were not brilliant going forward, the quality of passing and penetration was not great.
"A lot is a consequence of too many games being played. Strange because then, after this weekend, in 23 days we play one game. The system is strange and the quality of football can't be great."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 34Kean
- 2Kane
- 3Spurr
- 6Lowe
- 16DannSubstituted forKilgallonat 90'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 45Cairney
- 29EvansBooked at 84mins
- 9BestBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMarshallat 61'minutes
- 11Rhodes
- 7KingSubstituted forOlssonat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kilgallon
- 12Marshall
- 13Eastwood
- 14Olsson
- 17Williamson
- 21Marrow
- 25Judge
Watford
- 1Almunia
- 19FaraoniBooked at 90mins
- 21Anya
- 27Cassetti
- 4Angella
- 5Belkalem
- 7BattocchioSubstituted forForestieriat 72'minutes
- 23Santos Da SilvaSubstituted forMcEachranat 61'minutes
- 9Deeney
- 15Acuña CaballeroSubstituted forFabbriniat 45'minutes
- 10McGuganBooked at 27mins
Substitutes
- 8McEachran
- 11Forestieri
- 12Doyley
- 16Murray
- 18Pudil
- 20Fabbrini
- 30Bond
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 12,981
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Watford 0.
Booking
Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford).
Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Essaïd Belkalem (Watford).
Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).
Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Attempt saved. Gabriele Angella (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini with a cross.
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Matthew Kilgallon replaces Scott Dann because of an injury.
Lewis McGugan (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Spurr (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Attempt blocked. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Essaïd Belkalem (Watford).
Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lewis McGugan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Markus Olsson replaces Joshua King.
Essaïd Belkalem (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Davide Faraoni.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Grant Hanley tries a through ball, but Jordan Rhodes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Todd Kane.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Diego Fabbrini (Watford) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Marshall with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Fernando Forestieri replaces Cristian Battocchio.
Attempt missed. Ikechi Anya (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Scott Dann.
Joshua McEachran (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.