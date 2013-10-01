Birmingham City 4-0 Millwall

Match ends, Birmingham City 4, Millwall 0.
David Murphy's first-half double set up a comfortable Birmingham City victory at St Andrew's to end Millwall's three-match winning run.
Murphy drilled home a low left-foot shot from a half-cleared cross before doubling the lead with a stunning 20-yard left-foot free-kick curler.
Midfielder Tom Adeyemi then struck from close range on 68 minutes.
Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard, who earlier missed a penalty, wrapped up the win late on.
Having scored four goals on his Birmingham debut against Sheffield Wednesday 10 days ago, Lingard's first game at St Andrew's since then did not initially go to plan.
He won a penalty after being brought down right on the edge of the area by Millwall right-back Alan Dunne, with the visitors arguing vociferously that the offence had taken place outside the box.
But after referee Andy Woolmer pointed to the spot, Lingard fired placed a weak spot-kick low to David Forde's left, allowing the keeper to make a comfortable save.
Nine minutes later, Murphy put the home side ahead when Andrew Shinnie's right-wing cross was somehow allowed to reach him at the far post.
That lead was doubled in the 34th minute when Liam Trotter fouled Shinnie just outside the area and Murphy's left-foot curled in a beauty.
It took another 34 minutes for Blues to score again when Shinnie's fierce right-foot shot was parried and Adeyemi clipped home the rebound.
Shortly after, Murphy had another chance when sub Nikola Zigic was fouled by Millwall's centre-half Paul Robinson just outside the penalty area, but Forde went full length to his left to keep out the free-kick. It proved the Blues left-back's final action of the night - and he left to a standing ovation.
But there was still more to come as, against a well-beaten Millwall side who barely threatened all night, Blues got a fourth for the second successive home league game, with Lingard heading home Burke's cross.
With last week's 3-1 Capital One Cup win over Swansea thrown in, Birmingham have scored 11 times in three home games over 10 days - having hit just four goals in their first seven games of the season.
The only disappointment for the home side as they enjoyed their best win since a 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace in April was the crowd of 13,133 - their lowest league gate in almost 20 years.
Birmingham boss Lee Clark told BBC WM: "I already knew David Murphy was the best left-back outside the Premier League and it's taken a frustratingly long time to get him back.
"He told me when he came back for the Sheffield Wednesday game that he was keen to play, but might not last the game, but was desperate to start.
"It was the same again tonight and, if you couple that sort of attitude with his ability, you know just what a good player you've got.
"And, of course, he's got a magnificent left foot."
Millwall manager Steve Lomas told BBC Sport: "We just never got going.
"It's so important to get the right tempo, and if you don't run and scrap in this league you're going to come unstuck.
"We knew they'd be on the front foot after the results they'd had here against Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday, but we just did not heed the warnings.
"Our pride's been hurt and we now have a massive game coming up against Bournemouth is Saturday before we go into the international break."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Randolph
- 3MurphySubstituted forBartleyat 79'minutes
- 23Spector
- 6Burn
- 4Robinson
- 9LingardSubstituted forGrayat 90+1'minutes
- 7Burke
- 24Adeyemi
- 17Reilly
- 22Shinnie
- 25GreenSubstituted forZigicat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 19Zigic
- 20Lee
- 13Doyle
- 31Caddis
- 33Gray
- 5Bartley
- 27Ferguson
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 28Malone
- 5RobinsonBooked at 46mins
- 2Dunne
- 3Shittu
- 6Trotter
- 10BaileySubstituted forChaplowat 63'minutes
- 26Abdou
- 29WaghornSubstituted forEasterat 76'minutes
- 9MorisonSubstituted forMartinat 45'minutes
- 11Woolford
Substitutes
- 13Martin
- 18Chaplow
- 22Osborne
- 43Bywater
- 17Derry
- 8Easter
- 12Lowry
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 13,133
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 4, Millwall 0.
Foul by Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City).
Jermaine Easter (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Demarai Gray replaces Jesse Lingard.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 4, Millwall 0. Jesse Lingard (Birmingham City) header from more than 35 yards to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross.
Kyle Bartley (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martyn Woolford (Millwall).
Callum Reilly (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Dunne (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Martyn Woolford (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dan Burn (Birmingham City).
Jermaine Easter (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City).
Danny Shittu (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kyle Bartley (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jermaine Easter (Millwall).
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Trotter (Millwall).
Foul by Paul Robinson (Birmingham City).
Richard Chaplow (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Kyle Bartley replaces David Murphy.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. David Murphy (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Robinson (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Jermaine Easter replaces Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Attempt saved. Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross.
Attempt missed. Scott Malone (Millwall) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Nikola Zigic replaces Matthew Green.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 3, Millwall 0. Tom Adeyemi (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andrew Shinnie (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Green (Birmingham City).
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Millwall. Richard Chaplow tries a through ball, but Alan Dunne is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Richard Chaplow replaces Nicky Bailey.
Foul by Dan Burn (Birmingham City).