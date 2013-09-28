Brechin City 1-1 Stranraer

Mark Corcoran's free-kick gave Stranraer a share of the points as they drew with Brechin.

After a scrappy start to the match, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when Alan Trouten converted from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box by Stranraer defender Lloyd Kinnaird.

The Blues pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages of the first period but they could not find a way past Brechin's defence and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Stranraer made a strong start to the second half and it was not long before found themselves on level terms. Midfielder Corcoran sent his free-kick flying into the back of Graeme Smith's goal in the 54th minute.

The visitors almost went ahead two minutes later but Christopher Aitken's free-kick hit the post before being cleared away to safety.

Brechin: Smith, McLean, McLauchlan, Moyes, Brown, Molloy (Walker 65), Anderson, Barr, Trouten, Andrew Jackson, Donnelly (Connolly 65).

Subs Not Used: Nelson, Steven Jackson,Tobin, Robb, Cameron.

Booked: McLean, McLauchlan.

Goals: Trouten 37 pen.

Stranraer: Mitchell, Rumsby, Robertson, McKeown, Lloyd Kinnaird, Stirling (Docherty 77), Aitken, Gallagher, Corcoran (Borris 71), Grehan, McKenna (Longworth 68).

Subs Not Used: Fahey, MacGregor, Forde.

Booked: McKeown, Aitken, Grehan, Gallagher, Borris.

Goals: Corcoran 54.

Att: 455

Ref: Crawford Allan