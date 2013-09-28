Rangers 8-0 Stenhousemuir

Jon Daly scored four goals as Rangers maintained their 100% start to the Scottish League One season with a heavy defeat of Stenhousemuir.

The former Dundee United man netted twice in the opening 20 minutes and Andy Little was also on target before the break.

Daly completed his hat-trick before Lee Wallace scored his first of the season.

And, after putting the hosts six up, Daly set up a goal for David Templeton before Bilel Mohsni completed the rout.

Ally McCoist's side maintain their five-point lead at the top of the division.

Rangers took the lead within three minutes. Ian Black, back after serving a three-game ban for breaching Scottish FA regulations on betting, crossed for Daly to head home.

The second goal arrived when an attempted clearance by Sean Higgins was diverted by the foot of Wallace into Daly's path and the striker took full advantage with another header.

The hosts continued to press and struggling Stenny conceded again when Kevin McKinlay's clearance rebounded into the net off Little.

Rangers claimed their third of the day after 37 minutes when Smith parried a Mohsni header and another attempted clearance by McKinlay cannoned off Little and over the line.

A lofted pass from Richard Foster set up Daly's third, a diving header, and Wallace converted from Black's pass for Rangers's fifth.

Unselfish play by substitute Nicky Clark allowed Daly to slot home and the 30-year-old turned provider with a cutback for Templeton, who finished from close range.

And Mohsni's overhead kick gave the home fans another reason to cheer in injury time.

Rangers: Bell, Foster, McCulloch, Mohsni, Wallace, Peralta (Crawford 81), Black, Law, Macleod (Templeton 77), Little (Clark 65), Daly. Subs Not Used: Simonsen, Emilson Cribari, Steven Smith, Aird.

Goals: Daly 3, 17, Little 38, Daly 51, Wallace 60, Daly 83, Templeton 87, Mohsni 90.

Stenhousemuir: Chris Smith, Devlin, Ross Smith, McMillan, McKinlay, Hodge, Higgins (McNeil 81), Dickson, Darren Smith, Ferguson (Lynch 59), Gemmell (Malone 70). Subs Not Used: Douglas, Craig Anderson, Shaw, Brash.

Ref: Brian Colvin