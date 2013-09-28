Hibernian boss Pat Fenlon rues end of six-match unbeaten run

Hibs boss Pat Fenlon was philosophical after league leaders Inverness CT ended his side's unbeaten run.

Billy McKay's double and a Richie Foran effort sent the Highlands side back to the top of the Premiership table.

"We've lost today for the first time in six games and to be fair we didn't deserve anything from the game," said Fenlon.

"They had more chances than us and took them and we gave away a sloppy first goal."

It's hard enough coming here without gifting goals away to the opposition Pat Fenlon Hibernian manager

Hibs rarely threatened at the Caledonian Stadium, with Paul Heffernan spurning the Edinburgh side's best chance.

And they conceded the opening goal cheaply when Michael Nelson and Ben Williams got into difficulty, allowing McKay to rifle home.

"The first goal was a poor mistake," said the Hibs boss. "It's hard enough coming here without gifting goals away to the opposition. It makes it more difficult.

"During the first half I didn't think there was much in the game but in the second half we just didn't turn up.

"We were trying to get subs on before the second and third goals but in the end it just wasn't to be."