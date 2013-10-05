Match ends, Colchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Colchester United 0-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
A brace from Leigh Griffiths helped Wolves to a comfortable victory at Colchester as they moved to within one point of leaders Leyton Orient.
Griffiths opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Matt Doherty had been tripped by Matt Taylor in the box.
And he doubled the lead from close range, after James Henry's cut-back.
Kevin Doyle fired in a third from close range and Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme saved Freddie Sears' penalty, awarded after he fouled Marcus Bean.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:
"Any defeat at home is a difficult defeat. Up until the penalty, we are well in the game.
"They always carry a threat and they've gone down the other end and scored a penalty and that changed the complexion of the first half.
"We chased it a bit against a quality team needed to get to half-time without conceding anymore and we did that.
"We spoke at half-time about a response. How we wanted to play in the second-half unfortunately the game is dead 10 minutes into the second half. We need a better response than that. We are better than that."
Line-ups
Colchester
- 44Walker
- 39Taylor
- 27Garbutt
- 20Wilson
- 4Okuonghae
- 2WrightSubstituted forBeanat 56'minutes
- 11Sears
- 6EastmondBooked at 41mins
- 22GilbeyBooked at 77mins
- 16MonakanaSubstituted forSzmodicsat 57'minutes
- 17IbehreSubstituted forLadapoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 31Hubble
- 12Sanderson
- 40Szmodics
- 38Sendles-White
- 15Bean
- 29Phillips
- 19Ladapo
Wolves
- 13IkemeBooked at 85mins
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 18Ricketts
- 2Doherty
- 7HenryBooked at 17minsSubstituted forFordeat 90+1'minutes
- 11McDonald
- 26Golbourne
- 19Price
- 9GriffithsSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 80'minutes
- 29DoyleSubstituted forDavisat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Forde
- 31McCarey
- 15Sigurdarson
- 32Foley
- 16Cassidy
- 8Davis
- 3Elokobi
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 7,295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Anthony Forde replaces James Henry.
Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Davis replaces Kevin Doyle.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Penalty saved! Freddie Sears (Colchester United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Colchester United. Jeffrey Monakana draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Björn Sigurdarson replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Attempt blocked. Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Booking
Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).
Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Freddie Ladapo (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Brian Wilson.
Attempt saved. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Craig Eastmond (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Jeffrey Monakana.